Yearning for a chance to hear the music of Frank Sinatra, Rosemary Clooney, Ella Fitzgerald, Tony Bennett and Doris Day? How about dancing to the Big Band classics of the 40s and 50s?
Mark your calendar for Sunday, June 30 for the first Big Band Brunch at the Moose Lodge, 59 Westminster St. in Bellows Falls. The event begins at 11:30 a.m. with brunch served in the hall until 1 p.m., followed by live on-stage performances with regional vocalists and 2019 Keene Idol finalists Zac Binney and Allie McGahie from 1 to 3 p.m. Sound and lighting provided by Aime Theroux and Erik Dustin of Night Flight Productions.
Theroux is also the new administrator at the Moose Lodge, and has been working with a team of members to update the facility. “We have recently painted the function hall, waxed the original tongue and groove oak dance hall flooring which dates back to the early 50s, installed a bar in the room so that the space is entirely private, and purchased new table linens and curtains. Our elevator ensures accessibility for those with mobility issues. Parking is readily available on the street. People of all ages who attend our first Big Band Brunch will enjoy music from the golden age of the 40s and 50s.”
Both singers have considerable live performance experience and earned a reputation for their vocal prowess and song interpretation. McGahie was the grand prize winner of Southern Vermont Idol in 2017 while Binney placed second, and they were Top Ten finalists in the 2019 Keene Idol. They have performed in a variety of events over the last 15 years, first as vocalists and more recently as musical theatre performers with Main Street Arts in both Saxtons River and the Opera House in Bellows Falls; the annual Lion’s Club musical at the Colonial Theatre in Keene; and Springfield Community Players in Springfield, Vermont.
The event includes brunch, dancing and live music. The full-course brunch menu includes quiche, fruit and cheese board, bacon, baked ham, home fries, pastries and croissants. The cash bar will feature beer, wine, spirits and four different kinds of mimosas, margaritas as well as the “Ultimate Bloody Mary.”
Tickets are $15/person or $25/couple and can be purchased in advance with credit card by leaving your name and number at 802-463-4054. Your call will be returned. If available, tickets can be purchased at the door with cash or credit card. Advance reservations recommended.
Email lodge527@mooseunits.org