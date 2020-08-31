The “Beam Team," sponsored by Bensonwood of Walpole, raised more than $10,000 while cycling during the virtual Prouty fundraiser to benefit the Norris Cotton Cancer Center in Lebanon.
The Prouty is an annual athletic event that raises funds to benefit Dartmouth and Dartmouth-Hitchcock's Norris Cotton Cancer Center. The Prouty began in 1982 when four NCCC nurses, inspired by the courage of their patient, Audrey Prouty, committed to cycling 100 miles through the White Mountains of New Hampshire.
This year, due to the pandemic, Tedd Benson, CEO of Bensonwood and Beam Team leader, organized an alternative local ride on Friday, July 10, from Walpole to Grafton, Vt. The team, participating for the 18th year, logged 1,518 miles and raised $10,382.
The riders left to right are: Tedd Benson, Dennis Marcom, Bea Bittenbender, Kevin Bittenbender, Kris Snowman-Shelley, Jim Baucom, Sylvia McBeth, Craig McBeth, Christine Benson, Bob Grenier, Bob Clarkson,and Eric Gough. Beam Team members not shown are Joanie and Ed Berriman, Phillip Henry, The Levasseur Family (Dave, Ellen, Avery, and Cadence), Andrew and Annette Dey, Michele Ballard, Patsy-Beffa Negrini, Sarah Brubaker, Marc Grenier and Jay Taft; and rest stop heroes Kathryn Wright, Peggy Bittenbender, Emma Boa and Georgie Bittenbender.