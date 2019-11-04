The Rockingham Historic Preservation Commission will sponsor a program on “The Counterculture’s Impact on Vermont and Vermont’s Influence on the Counterculture Generation” Saturday, Nov. 2, at noon at the Rockingham Free Public Library in Bellows Falls.
Author Yvonne Daley will discuss her most recent book, “Going Up the Country: When the Hippies, Dreamers, Freaks and Radicals Moved to Vermont.”
In the late 1960s and ’70s, thousands of young migrants, largely from the cities and suburbs of New York and Massachusetts, turned their backs on the establishment of the 1950s and moved to the back woods, small towns and cities of rural Vermont, spawning a revolution that altered the state’s politics, agriculture, education, business practices and culture.
While the movement brought hippies, organic farmers, political radicals and free thinkers to what was then one of the nation’s most conservative states, the newcomers were in turn influenced by longtime residents and their practical lessons in rural living.
The result of this collaboration of cultures remains evident today, making Vermont a state that blends progressive and conservative values and ideas.
Daley, a former journalist with the Rutland Herald and the Boston Globe, is the author of six nonfiction books.
The program is free. Light refreshments will be served.
The library is at 65 Westminster St. in Bellows Falls. Information: clg@rockbf.org or www.rockbf.org.