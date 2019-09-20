Rockingham Free Public Library in Bellows Falls will celebrate the freedom to read during Banned Books Week, Sept. 22-28.
Residents are invited to select a challenged or banned book from the library’s main floor display to take home to read. Additionally, people may sign up to read one in the front window of Village Square Book Sellers.
Call 802-463-4270 or email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org by Wednesday, Sept. 18, to sign up to read as part of the “See Live Humans Read Banned/Challenged Books” event at Village Square Book Sellers.
This annual event, typically held during the last week of September, spotlights current and historical attempts to censor books in libraries and schools. It brings together librarians, booksellers, publishers, journalists, teachers and readers of all types in shared support of the freedom to seek and to express ideas, even those some consider unorthodox or unpopular.
Each year, the American Library Association Office for Intellectual Freedom (OIF) records hundreds of attempts by individuals and groups to have books removed from libraries shelves and from classrooms. The OIF tracked 347 challenges to library, school and university materials and services. Overall, 483 books were challenged or banned in 2018.