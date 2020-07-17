Rockingham Library in Bellows Falls is offering a four-part Zoom book discussion on “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas. Led by facilitator Dr. Dottie Morris, the discussion will begin in late July.
To pick up a free copy of this book, call the Rockingham Library at (802) 463-4270 to set up an appointment for curbside pickup Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 pm. Be sure to leave your phone number and email address.
Thanks to the generosity of the Vermont Humanities Council, the library has been gifted 50 copies of this New York Times Best Seller and VT READS Book of the Year.