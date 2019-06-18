The Bellows Falls Community Bike Project has received a $3,000 “Spark! Connecting Community” grant from the Vermont Community Foundation.
These funds will be allocated toward the project's summer and after-school youth bike repair and safe riding program. This grant will allow the program to refurbish, maintain and reserve a fleet of 12 bikes for youth to ride; to provide helmets, vests and healthy snacks; and to staff the programs.
The BF Community Bike Project is a 501c3 non-profit organization.
Information: 802-460-0662, info@bfbike.org, or www.bfbike.org.