The Old Homestead Garden Club will hold its next meeting on Wednesday, March 11, at First Congregational Church, 679 Old Homestead Highway, Swanzey.
A business meeting will be held at 11 a.m. followed by refreshments at noon. The meeting’s featured speaker will be beekeeper Jodi Turner of Imagine That Honey. The program will focus on the importance of pollinators including honey bees, mason bees, bumble bees and other native pollinators. Turner will discuss why they are important and how to attract them.
The event is free and the public is welcome.
For more information, call Judy Avery at 352-4980.