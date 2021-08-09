The Horatio Colony Nature Preserve and Keene Parks & Recreation are set to co-host a family-oriented program on the important role bats play in nature.
The “Bat Bonanza” event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. in Ashuelot River Park on West Street in Keene. The program features a guided educational tour of the bat houses and habitat in the area. Participants will also have the opportunity to take a picture with Ribby, the Keene SwampBats mascot, as well as create a bat craft and go on a sunset hike to view the summer evening bat activity. At the end of the program, participants will be given a take-home cookie kit.
The group will meet at the boat launch in Ashuelot River Park. The program is limited to 35 participants; to register, go to https://tinyurl.com/8c79xe3u. For more information, call 283-2115 or email colonypreserve@antioch.edu.