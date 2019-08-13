The Newmont Military Band will bring authentic sounds of the late 1890s to the Keene Public Library on Sunday, Aug. 25, at 3 p.m.
The concert, which is held in Heberton Hall, is free and open to the public.
Newmont Military Band’s 2019 program, “The Music of New England’s Bagley Brothers,” features the music of E.E. Bagley, whose music was known far and wide, while he resided in Keene for the majority of his professional career. He wrote and first performed the National Emblem March in Keene. The composition remained second only to John Philip Sousa’s Stars and Stripes Forever in popularity, according to the late Keene Historian David Proper.
E.E. Bagley’s older brother, Ezra M. Bagley (1853-1886), was a successful performer in venues around the world.
Made possible through a generous donation of Ruth and Carl Jacobs of Keene and through the auspices of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, the performance will include music from the War Between the States, love songs, marches, dances, and old folk songs.
The Newmont Military Band, which was formed in 1995 in Windsor, Vt., follows the original instrumentation that many of the “military” bands employed in the late 1890s. Most of the brass instruments played by the musicians in the Newmont Military Band were manufactured during the 19th century. Their uniforms are based on photos of the Windsor Military Band performing at the summit of Mount Ascutney in 1903.
The Newmont Military Band Concert is being offered as a partnership of the Historical Society of Cheshire County and the Keene Public Library. For more information, visit hsccnh.org or call 352-1895.