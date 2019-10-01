The Baker Street Readers will bring Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s “The Hound of the Baskervilles” to life with a dramatic reading on Oct. 4 and 5 at the Hooker-Dunham Theater in Brattleboro.
In their first season, the Readers presented six Sherlock Holmes short stories. Their second season starts with an extended reading of “Baskervilles,” the third and the most famous of Sherlock Holmes novels.
The good people of Dartmoor all know the legend. Hundreds of years ago, Hugo Baskerville offered his soul to the Devil in exchange for the woman he lusted after. But as he pursued her over the foggy moor, he found himself pursued by something terrible — a great demon hound with glowing jaws. Since that time, all the Baskervilles living in Baskerville Hall have met a cruel and unusual fate. Sir Henry Baskerville is the last of his line, he and his friends fear it is only a matter of time before the hound hunts him down as well. But Sherlock Holmes believes otherwise. Something evil is a foot, but it is not the work of demons. There is some sinister, human, force at work and Holmes and Watson will stop at nothing to solve the mystery before it is too late.
“The Hound of the Baskervilles” will feature James Gelter as Sherlock Holmes and Tony Grobe as John Watson, with guest appearances by Alex Luckham, Kirby Landers, Christian Drake, Geof Dolman, Bruce Halloway, Shannon Ward and Justin Fetterman.
Hooker-Dunham Theater is at 139 Main St. in Brattleboro. Shows begin at 6 p.m. Tickets will be $15 at the door (cash or check only). For more information, visit facebook.com/bakerstreetreaders or email bakerstreetreaders@gmail.com.