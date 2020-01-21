Sherlock Holmes returns to the Hooker-Dunham Theater in Brattleboro on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 7 p.m. to begin the Baker Street Readers’ second season of monthly dramatic readings, this time from Arthur Conan Doyle’s “The Memoirs of Sherlock Holmes.”
When Sherlock Holmes announces he's headed for Dartmoor, Watson knows exactly why: Colonel Ross's prize horse has been missing for three days and the Wessex Cup is days away. But matters are even worse: the horse's trainer has been found dead. Holmes must put all of his tracking skills to work to uncover the murderer and the fate of Silver Blaze.
The Adventure of Silver Blaze features James Gelter as Sherlock Holmes and Tony Grobe as Dr Watson, with guests Anders Burrows, Jonathan Kinnersley, Kirby Landers, and Daniel Patterson. The show is directed by James Gelter and produced by Gelter, Grobe, and Landers.
Tickets are $5 at the door, cash only. For more information visit facebook.com/bakerstreetreaders or email bakerstreetreaders@gmail.com.