The Baker Street Readers bring their inaugural season to an end with a dramatic reading of "The Adventure of The Copper Beeches" on June 20, at 7 p.m. at the Hooker-Dunham Theater in Brattleboro.
Violet Hunter needs advice. She has been offered a job as a governess with the Rucastles, a respectable family in the country. The money seems good... too good. But her prospective employer insists she is the perfect girl for the job - if she’d only cut her hair. With no else to turn to for advice, she visits 221b Baker Street, to seek the council of the world's foremost consulting detective, Sherlock Holmes, and his college, Dr. Watson. Holmes finds sinister meaning in Rucastle's strange requests, but cannot tell where they may lead. Holmes and Watson must solve the mystery quickly, for more than just Miss Hunter's life may be at stake.
This month's reading features James Gelter as Sherlock Holmes and Tony Grobe as Dr John Watson, with special guests Kirby Landers as Violet Hunter, Ben Stockman as Jethro Rucastle, and Louise Krieger in various roles.
Since January, the Readers have shared stories from "The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes" on the penultimate Thursday of every month to the delight of their audiences. To thank their audience's devotion and enthusiasm, the Readers host a small party after the performance with hors d'oeuvres and drinks. The celebration will include a Q&A with the Gelter and Grobe, and special announcements about the Reader's future projects.
Tickets are $5 at the door, cash only. For more information, visit facebook.com/bakerstreetreaders or email bakerstreetreaders@gmail.com.