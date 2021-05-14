In April, members of 100+ Women Who Care Monadnock donated more than $11,000 to Avenue A a program of The Grapevine Family and Community Resources Center, to provide one-on-one support for teens and their caretakers, as well as programming and referrals.
Jacqueline Roland, Avenue A Coordinator, noted that Avenue A is the only teen center in New Hampshire that is embedded in a family and community resource center, expanding both its reach and its services.
Every quarter, members of 100+ Women Monadnock vote for a local nonprofit organization to receive a check of $50 or more from each member. Currently meeting virtually, members of 100+ Women Monadnock view videos from the nonprofits explaining their services and how the money will be used.
More information about Avenue A is available at https://grapevinenh.org/. To become a member of 100+ Women Who Care Monadnock or apply for the next round of funding, visit https://www.100womenwhocaremonadnock.com/.