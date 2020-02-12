FITZWILLIAM — On Thursday, Feb. 13, at 3 p.m., Pamela Goodell, author of “Dementia: The Demon in the Closet,” will lead a presentation which examines Alzheimer’s disease and caregiving from a personal perspective. It will be held at the Fitzwilliam Public Library. Goodell bases the presentation on her seven-year caregiving journey with her husband’s Alzheimer’s, as well as research done for her book. It is intended for caregivers, family and friends, who want to be prepared for what they may encounter, or for those who want to expand their knowledge of Alzheimer’s.
The presentation consists of information on the brain, its sections, and their functions, as well as what occurs during the development of Alzheimer’s. In addition, it gives details of symptoms and behaviors, relates the progression of the disease as Goodell witnessed it, and uses examples to show how it impacted their lives. Tips are given on how to make the journey less stressful and what people can do to help.
For more information, call the library at 585-6503, or Pam Goodell at 239-4790.