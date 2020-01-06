University of New Hampshire professor Kevin Gardner will share the history of stone walls in New England during a free presentation at Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St. in Brattleboro on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
His talk, “The History and Structure of Stone Walls,” is part of the Vermont Humanities Council’s First Wednesdays lecture series. The program is free, open to the public and accessible to people in wheelchairs.
New England has thousands of miles of stone walls. Gardner, an author and builder, will discuss the history of these walls and how they became a significant element of our landscape, all while building a miniature New England wall in the library.
Gardner is Vice Provost of Research and Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering at the University of New Hampshire. He is author of “The Granite Kiss: Traditions and Techniques of Building New England Stone Walls” and “Stone Building: How to Make New England Style Walls and Other Structures the Old Way.”
Information: 802-254-5290 or www.brookslibraryvt.org.