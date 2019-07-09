Longtime journalist Jim Rousmaniere will discuss some of what he learned over the course of the last six years while researching his new book, "Water Connections: What Fresh Water Means to Us and What We Mean to Water."
Rousmaniere, retired president and editor of The Sentinel, will be at the Hancock Town Library Thursday at 7 p.m. His talk will touch on floods and flood control, watershed protection, hydropower and pollutants. He’ll also describe why Hancock’s public water system is unique in the state of New Hampshire.
The event is co-sponsored by the Hancock Town Library and the Harris Center for Conservation Education.