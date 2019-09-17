Journalist Adam Higginbotham, author of the New York Times bestseller “Midnight in Chernobyl,” will be the featured speaker at the Mariposa Museum and World Culture Center’s fall benefit event on Saturday, Sept. 21, at historic Lakefalls Lodge in Stoddard. The evening will also include food, cocktails and conversation.
Based on years of extensive research and interviews, Higginbotham examines how secrecy and propaganda have shrouded the true story of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster. The program will explore what this history can teach us as we seek informed, effective responses to the pressing energy, environmental, climate, and climate-driven migration challenges of today’s world.
The event will begin at 5 p.m. with cocktails followed by an assortment of finger foods, coffee and dessert, leading into Higginbotham’s talk at 7 p.m. Proceeds will go to support the Mariposa’s programs that foster peace, global awareness, and understanding across cultural boundaries.
Tickets are $55. More information and tickets are available at www.mariposamuseum.org or 924-4555. The Mariposa Museum and World Culture Center is at 26 Main St., Peterborough.