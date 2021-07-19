Author Joyce Maynard will be at The Toadstool Bookshop in Peterborough on Saturday at 11 a.m. to discuss and sign her latest novel “Count The Ways.”
The story follows Eleanor and Cam, who meet at a crafts fair in Vermont in the early 1970s. Within four years they are parents to three children and their New Hampshire farm provides everything Eleanor always wanted. But then comes a terrible accident, caused by Cam’s negligence. Eleanor is unable to forgive him, and over the decades that follow, the five members of this fractured family make surprising discoveries and decisions that occasionally bring them together and often tear them apart.
A former Keene resident, Maynard is the author of nine previous novels and five books of nonfiction, as well as the syndicated column, “Domestic Affairs.” Her bestselling memoir, “At Home in the World,” has been translated into 16 languages.
The event is free, and all are welcome. For more information call the bookstore at 924-3543.