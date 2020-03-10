A series of discussions at Brooks Memorial Library in Brattleboro will focus on the enduring power of Jane Austen’s 1811 novel “Sense and Sensibility.”
The multi-media study group will meet four Saturdays from March 14 to April 11.
Participants will read and discuss Austen’s novel, view the 1995 film, sit in on a rehearsal and attend a matinee performance of a stage adaptation.
Event schedule:
Saturday, March 14, 1-3 p.m.: Book discussion at Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St., Brattleboro. A limited number of copies of the novel are available for loan.
Saturday, March 21, 1-3 p.m.: Visit rehearsal at New England Youth Theatre, 100 Flat St., Brattleboro.
Saturday, April 4, 1-3 p.m.: Watch the Ang Lee film at the library.
Saturday, April 11, 2 p.m.: Attend a matinee performance of the Kate Hamill stage adaptation at the New England Youth Theatre. ($8 discounted ticket fee.)
Discussions will be facilitated by Sara Glennon, Professor of English at Landmark College, who is a Jane Austen fan for more than 40 years.
Information and registration: Brooks Memorial Library at 802-254-5290 or Sara Glennon at sglennon@landmark.edu.