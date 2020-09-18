Cornucopia Project’s online Harvest Hoedown auction celebrating local food, health and hands-on education begins Sept. 24 at 6 p.m. and runs through the Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. Claim the winning bid on a cake-decorating class, dinner in an authentic Japanese House, a treehouse cocktail party, a full-season CSA subscription, a week-long yurt get-away, gift baskets, kitchen equipment and more.
Highlighting local food producers and health and wellness professionals, the auction raises funds in support of Cornucopia Project, a Peterborough-based nonprofit organization providing hands-on educational opportunities around healthful eating for students in kindergarten through grade 12.
Join the auction online by visiting CornucopiaProject.org or Cornucopia Project on Facebook. Registration is free.