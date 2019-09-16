More than 100 items are available online for bidding now through Wednesday, Sept. 25, as The Historical Society of Cheshire County holds its Auction of Historic Proportions.
On Friday, Sept. 27, from 6 to 9 p.m., the bidding continues in silent and live auctions at the historical society at 246 Main St., Keene.
Tickets for the auction are $50, and the evening features food, music, bidding, a grand raffle drawing, all in support of the historical society’s programs.
In the weeks leading up to the event, anyone can bid on auction items at the Historical Society’s website, www.hsccnh.org, whether or not they plan to attend the event on Sept. 27. This year, a new “buy it now” option will be available for some items.
This year’s auction features several unique experiences, such as “Rent-a-Rumrill,” where the historical society’s director Alan Rumrill will present a program on the historical topic of the winner’s choice for a group of the winner’s choice.
The auction also features chances to travel, including a trip to the vineyards of Tuscany, castles of Ireland, a Sedona spa getaway and an Alaskan cruise.
Auction items and raffle tickets are available online for viewing and bidding through Sept. 25 at www.hsccnh.org.