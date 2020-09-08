For 14 years, the Auction of Historic Proportions has been the signature fundraising event for the Historical Society of Cheshire County. Bidders have come to expect an evening of music, food, wine and a few laughs in the Historical Society’s exhibit hall while supporting the society’s programs.
However, this year, the Historical Society will hold its auction online instead of in person out of concerns for public health. Brandt Onorato of Moggies Auction Services in Marlborough will serve as the live online auctioneer.
More than 150 items, both large and small, have been donated, including:
A 1946 15-foot Old Town canoe with spruce gunwales and ash decks restored by the Boat Builders group of the Guild of N.H. Woodworkers.
100 gallons of premium home heating oil from Davis Oil Co.
A tour for four people of Chase’s Mill in Alstead, one of the last functioning century-old water-powered mills in Cheshire County.
A horse-drawn sleigh or wagon ride for eight people.
Two days of labor by an electrician from Hamblett Electric.
Four limited-edition art prints of Cheshire County scenes by Howard Hill.
Nineteen items of Hampshire Pottery, Roseville Pottery and Granite Lake Pottery.
An oil painting of Mount Monadnock from Thorndike Pond by William P. Phelps.
Kingsbury toys.
Gift certificates for inns, restaurants, golf and massage.
The perennial favorite “Rent a Rumrill” in which the Historical Society’s Director Alan F. Rumrill presents a program to a group of your choice.
Gift baskets, special opportunities, antiques and much more.
Online bidding is underway. To view the auction items and register to bid, go to hsccnh.org.
Interested bidders can preview the auction items starting on Monday, Sept. 14, at the Historical Society’s headquarters, 246 Main St. in Keene. To arrange a time to preview items, call 352-1895.
Bidding will take place online throughout the month of September until live online bidding takes place on Friday, Sept. 25, at 7 p.m. Bidders will have the option of picking up items at the Historical Society or paying for shipping.
Proceeds from the auction benefit the programs of the Historical Society of Cheshire County. The Historical Society has been collecting, preserving and communicating the history of the Monadnock Region for 93 years. For more information, visit www.hsccnh.org.