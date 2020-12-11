Ashuelot Concerts is hosting a Gala Fundraiser online via livestream on Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m. The event will feature live performances on violin and piano from the founders, British couple Nicholas Burns and Louisa Stonehill, along with stories about the young nonprofit organization’s program.
The evening will mark the end of 2020 by looking forward to the return of live music.
“This has been a tremendously challenging year for the performing arts,” said Executive Director Nicholas Burns, “but we have found new ways to operate and we are reaching more people than ever before with our online program through the power of the internet.”
“This is going to be a challenging Winter for so many, especially for those who live alone.” says Artistic Director Louisa Stonehill, “We are working harder than ever to provide inspiring, uplifting musical programs to try to alleviate some of the physical and emotional strains of this very strange time.”
Ashuelot Concerts started operating independently as a nonprofit in March 2020 and currently offers livestream performances, lectures, interviews with performers and composers and videos for children exploring the music. In a more usual year, Ashuelot Concerts presents a series of world-class chamber music concerts alongside an extensive outreach program, taking live music into local schools and performing to thousands of children.
All money raised will go toward Ashuelot Concerts' continued efforts to sustain the program. Information: ashuelotconcerts.org. Suggested donation: $100.