The MacDowell Colony in Peterborough has awarded fellowships to 79 artists from 19 states and six countries. The incoming fellows represent seven artistic disciplines and will arrive from places such as Nigeria, Mexico and Hong Kong, as well as Oregon, Texas and North Carolina. The fellowships are for upcoming fall residencies.
This group of MacDowell fellows includes Tony Award-winning composer Jeanine Tesori, Pulitzer Prize in Drama finalist Sarah DeLappe, Grawemeyer Award winner Sebastian Currier, industrial-pop composer Olin Caprison, recording artist and actor Jibz Cameron, Pulitzer Prize in Fiction finalist Hernan Diaz, award-winning historian Nell Painter, journalists Noah Sneider and Jeff Sharlet, and visual artists Clarity Haynes, Pamela Council, and Anna Hepler.
“MacDowell is honored to provide time and space at our bucolic property for these remarkable individuals to investigate, imagine, and create new works of art,” Executive Director Philip Himberg said. “They represent a wide and diverse range of artistic voices, reflecting a truly diverse landscape of art makers in our country and across the globe.”
These highly competitive fellowships, each with an average value of more than $10,000, were awarded from a pool of 676 applications received by the most recent of MacDowell’s three annual deadlines. A panel of distinguished professionals in each discipline selects fellows based solely on their talent as evidenced by a work sample and project description. While at MacDowell, Fellows are provided a private studio and accommodations for a period of up to eight weeks and three meals a day.
According to discipline, incoming Fellows are:
Architects: Charlotte Algie, Cecil Howell, Ryan Ludwig, Gregory Melitonov, and Mark Shepard.
Composers: Olin Caprison, Sebastian Currier, David Dominique, Huck Hodge, Rodrigo Martinez Torres, Jeanine Tesori, David Torsabo, and Ho Kwen Austin Yip.
Filmmakers: Jason Cortlund, Julia Halperin, Marnie Ellen Hertzler, and Isabel Sandoval.
Interdisciplinary artists: Jibz Cameron, Maya Ciarrocchi, Mairead Delaney, Andrew Ondrejcak, Brian Rogers, and Sue Slagle.
Theatre artists: Sarah DeLappe, Lisa Dring, David Mallamud, Stevie Nemazee, Terry O’Reilly, LaDarrion Williams, Gary Winter, and Zack Zadek.
Visual artists: Tonita Cervantes, Elisabeth Condon, Pamela Council, Bruce Crownover, Marina Fridman, Clarity Haynes, Anna Hepler, Hong Hong, Carol Keller, Cyriaco Lopes, and Chris Wright.
Poets: Kanika Agrawal, Sojourner Ahebee, T. J. Anderson III, Cathy Che, Janine Joseph, Mihaela Moscaliuc, Dean Rader, and Brad Trumpfheller.
Nonfiction writers: Omer Aziz, Bliss Broyard, McKenzie Funk, Rachel Gross, Seth Harp, Christopher Ketcham, Sara Lautman, Nell Painter, Christi Payne, Jeff Sharlet, Noah Sneider, and Jodi Spotted Bear.
Fiction writers: David Aloi, Patricia Chao, Amanda DeMarco, Hernan Diaz, Linda Rui Feng, Emily Goldman, Nusrat Hossain, Ndinda Kioko, Amey Miller, Xavier Navarro Aquino, Lola Opatayo, Casey Plett, Patrick Ryan, Jessica Shi, Emma Sloley, Moez Surani, and Jackie Thomas-Kennedy.
The MacDowell Colony awards more than 300 fellowships each year. The next application deadline is Jan. 15, 2020, for the summer 2020 residency period.