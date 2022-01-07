Susan Buck, an art conservator who specializes in paint and finish analysis for art objects and architecture, will offer new clues about the historical appearance of the Rockingham Meeting House at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19, via Zoom.
In early August, Buck spent several days on site collecting paint and wood samples from the interior and exterior of the meeting house as well as from the 1816 hearse, funeral bier, and hearse barn that this National Historic Landmark comprises. Back at her laboratory in Williamsburg, Va., Buck examined samples microscopically and with colorimetry to determine colors and chemical compositions of the various finishes used over the past 223 years.
Buck will present her findings at the public lecture. To receive an invitation to join the live presentation, contact programming@rockinghamlibrary.org or call the library at 802-463-4270.
For more information about Rockingham Meeting House conservation programs email Walter Wallace, clg@rockbf.org. Buck’s draft report can be viewed on the Historic Preservation Commission web page at www.rockbf.org. This free lecture is a collaboration between the Rockingham Historic Preservation Commission and the Rockingham Free Public Library. The paint and finishes analysis project was made possible through funding from the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation and the National Park Service.