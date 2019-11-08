Elayne Clift will offer an Armchair Journeys Writing Workshop on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rockingham Free Public Library in Bellows Falls.
Clift will offer suggestions and techniques for writing fiction, poetry and creative nonfiction that is derived from travel and journeys real and imagined. Come prepared to wish, wonder, remember and write. Feel free to bring a brown bag lunch.
Attendees are asked to register early with by calling 802-463-4270, emailing programming@rockinghamlibrary.org or stopping in at the library at 65 Westminster St., Bellows Falls. Class size is limited to 12; if less than 5 writers register, the class will be cancelled and registrants will be notified.
For questions specifically about the workshop, contact Clift at eclift@vermontel.net or 802-869-2686.
This event is free and open to the public.