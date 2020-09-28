The Toadstool Bookshops in Keene, Peterborough and Nashua will host author Archer Mayor as he presents and discusses his new book “The Orphan’s Guilt” in a free online event via Zoom on Friday at 5 p.m.
“The Orphan’s Guilt” is the latest installment in Mayor’s Joe Gunther mystery series, which is set in Brattleboro. In the book, a straightforward traffic stop quickly snowballs into a homicide investigation.
Mayor will also take questions from readers during the event.
Mayor, in addition to writing the New York Times bestselling Joe Gunther series, is an investigator for the Windham County sheriff’s department, the Vermont state medical examiner, and has 25 years of experience as a firefighter/EMT.
The link for this Zoom event can be found on the events page at www.toadbooks.com. For more information, call The Toadstool Bookshop in Keene at 352-8815.
Archer’s book will be released on Tuesday, Sept. 29.