Applewood Rehabilitation Center in Winchester and Feeding Tiny Tummies hosted a back-to-school celebration and giveaway on Aug. 19 that was supported by the entire Winchester EMS.
Winchester’s police department, fire department and ambulance all participated in a parade that started at Winchester School and ended at Applewood where more than 50 cars and 72 children traveled the loop and received a variety of goodies from community members supporting the event. Winchester’s police chief and detective handed out cloth masks for children and hand-sanitizer kits; the Applewood mini ice cream truck served frozen treats; and the fire department, ambulance crew, reading-on-the-run program and Ribby from the Swamp Bats also handed out items. Feeding Tiny Tummies provided meals for every car, and Applewood’s culinary team prepared brownie-decorating kits for the kids.
Feeding Tiny Tummies and Applewood also presented each child with a backpack filled with supplies.