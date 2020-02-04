Apple Hill Center for Chamber Music has been approved for a $15,000 Art Works grant to support Apple Hill’s upcoming Summer Workshop and Concert Series now in its 49th year.
“Apple Hill is extremely honored to receive this award from the NEA,” says Director Lenny Matczynski. “This is definitely a moment we will share with everyone, especially our summer students, faculty, and music-loving audience.”
Overall, the National Endowment for the Arts has approved 1,187 grants totaling $27.3 million in the first round of fiscal year 2020 funding to support arts projects in every state in the nation, as well as the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. The Art Works funding category supports projects that focus on public engagement with, and access to, various forms of excellent art across the nation; the creation of art that meets the highest standards of excellence; learning in the arts at all stages of life; and the integration of the arts into the fabric of community life.
For more information on Apple Hill, please visit www.applehill.org