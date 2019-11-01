Antrim’s James A. Tuttle Library will host a discussion on “The Future of Higher Education in the Information Age” on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Lynne Rosansky will lead the discussion.
Since the Internet has become a significant source for information in our age, the role of teachers/professors and educational institutions has changed and is changing. Rosansky will present a short historical perspective showing how higher education has changed over the past 30 years and lead a discussion of what the future may hold. Having spent a career in academia, Rosansky has served as President, Vice President, Dean, Chair, and professor at both private and public institutions including Babson, Bentley, Brandeis, SUNY, Franklin Pierce University, and Hult International Business School.
The talk is free and open to the public.