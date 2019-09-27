The James A. Tuttle Library in Antrim will host “Talking About Race: Staying Curious, Moving Forward and Being Part of the Solution” on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
The workshop is designed to encourage an open and thoughtful conversation on race and how the community can learn to appreciate and understand all experiences and perspectives
Facilitated by Allen Davis, an educator and social justice advocate, the focus will be on the experiences of three local African American residents: Grace Aldrich, Jim Guy and Doug Sutherland, who have offered to share what it means to be an African American in the United States today. Their experiences will be the starting point for the group conversation.