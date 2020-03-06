The second annual Shamrock Shuffle 5K race for both runners and walkers is set to be held Saturday, March 14, in Keene.
The proceeds will benefit Cheshire Children’s Museum and will help to update and maintain museum exhibits. All participants are encouraged to wear green.
Sponsors include The Peak Radio, Montshire Pediatric Dentistry, Beeze Tees, Ted’s Shoe & Sport, Bensonwood/Unity Homes, W. S. Badger Company and Innovative Machine Inc.
The race begins in the museum parking lot on the Emerald Street side of the Center at Colony Mill. The mainly flat course will be different than last year. Participants will run to a pot of gold to turn around and come back to the parking lot. All race participants will receive a shamrock T-shirt and a goody bag. A raffle for all racers will also be held.
To register, go to www.cheshirechildrensmuseum.org.