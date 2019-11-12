The annual Peterborough Community Messiah Festival will be held Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Peterborough Unitarian Universalist Church.
This choral festival features the work of composer George Frideric Handel and will be conducted by James Sharrock. Colby Baker returns as organist and a professional instrumental quartet will accompany the group. New this year is Trumpet soloist Sheldon Ross who will perform the glorious trumpet/bass aria “The Trumpet Shall Sound.”
Community singers are welcome to join the chorus. Singers come at 1 p.m. to rehearse with organ and quartet, and perform a 4 p.m. concert in the church sanctuary.
The festival will include seven Christmas chorus pieces and the Overture and Pastoral Symphony played by the quartet.
All community members are invited to the free hour-long concert. Donations are appreciated.
Following the Messiah performance, audience members are invited to join in the children’s lantern parade and Peterborough Tree Lighting.
For information and registration, interested singers may contact peggy.brown252@gmail.com or 924-4226.