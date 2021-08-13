The N.H. Army National Guard (NHARNG) has scheduled its 12th annual retiree luncheon for Thursday, Sept. 23. All retired NHARNG members are encouraged to attend.
This year’s luncheon will be at the Joint Force Headquarters building on the State Military Reservation in Concord and will feature a briefing on the current status of the NHARNG as well as exhibits and displays. A group photo is also planned. The luncheon fee is $8 at the door.
Any NHARNG retiree planning to attend is asked to RSVP no later than Sept. 13. Retirees who have not attended prior luncheons or have relocated are urged to contact Command Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) David Follansbee: dave_follansbee@comcast.net or 623-7757.