The Horatio Colony House Museum is set to host its annual holiday open house on Dec. 6 and 7. The library, parlor, music room and dining room of the historic home will be festooned with traditional decorations.
The open house will be held Friday, Dec. 6, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 7, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. The museum will be lit with candles for the Friday evening program.
The holiday animal tree will be featured with animal-inspired ornaments made by 3rd grade students from Keene’s Wheelock School. A display of whimsical animal images from the museum’s collection will be set out to view.
There will also be a special exhibit of poems, short excerpts and artwork created by Keene Middle School’s 7th grade nature writing program, inspired by visits to the Horatio Colony Nature Preserve.
The holiday open house is free. It is a fun, family event. Cookies and cider will be served.
The Horatio Colony House Museum is at 199 Main St. in Keene. Visitors should park in Saint Bernard’s Church parking lot next to the museum.
Information: 352-0460, horatio.colony@gmail.com or www.horatiocolonymuseum.org.