The 22nd annual Empty Bowl dinner and auctions will be held Sunday, Nov. 3, at Alyson’s Orchard in Walpole to benefit the food programs of Our Place Drop-in Center.
The event gets underway at 5 p.m. and includes a soup supper featuring signature soups from local restaurants and chefs and silent and live auctions featuring items and services donated by local businesses and individuals.
Tickets are $40 each and are on sale at Village Square Booksellers in Bellows Falls, Galloway Real Estate in Walpole or at Our Place.
With the theme of “Gather and Share,” the event begins with an auction preview and social hour. A highlight of the event is each attendee’s selection of one of the handmade bowls to take home as a reminder of those who struggle to put food on the family table. Proceeds of the dinner go towards supporting the food programs of Our Place, which include a food pantry, a daily breakfast and lunch, and nutrition education.
Our Place is a daytime shelter and food pantry at 4 Island St., Bellows Falls, whose mission is to connect people to food and each other. It serves families in the greater Rockingham and surrounding areas, as well as Walpole and North Walpole.
Information: 802-463-2217, ourplace@sover.net, or www.ourplacevt.org.