Animaterra Women’s Chorus will present its fall concert “Now Let Us Sing,” at the United Church of Christ, 23 Central Square in Keene, on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 7 p.m.
The fall concert features songs originally sung by the Wailin’ Jennies, Sweet Honey in the Rock, and the Glorious Chorus of England; featured songs include “Storm Comin’,” “Thula Thula” (from South Africa), and “If You Love Me” by Malvina Reynolds.
The suggested donation is $15 for generous concert-goers, $10 for adults, and $8 for seniors and students.
The concert will benefit ConVal’s End 68 Hours of Hunger. End 68 Hours of Hunger is a public non-profit effort to confront the approximately 68 hours of hunger that some school children experience between the free lunch they receive at school on Friday afternoon and the free breakfast they receive at school on Monday morning. Food is provided to students to be certain students are fed in that time gap. Information: https://www.end68hoursofhunger.org/find-your-community/new-hampshire/conval-sau-1/.
All women who love to sing are welcome to participate in Animaterra. For information about the group, call 345-0340 or visit animaterrasings.org.