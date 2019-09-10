Animaterra Women’s Chorus begins its 22nd year tonight, offering new and returning members the choice of Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning rehearsals. The morning rehearsals allow those unable to come to evening rehearsals to be able to sing with the group.
Animaterra is open to all women of the Monadnock area who love to sing, regardless of skill or training. No auditions are necessary and members need not be able to read music. Songs are taught primarily by ear, with practice tracks and occasional written music to help members learn.
Director Becky Graber (also director of the Brattleboro Women’s Chorus) leads the group. The chorus sings world music in support of peace, equality, and women’s/world issues.
Rehearsals will be held at the United Church of Christ of Keene, 23 Central Square. All interested singers are invited to attend the opening rehearsals, either Tuesday evening, Sept. 10, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., or Wednesday morning, Sept. 9, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Information: 345-0230 or at www.animaterrasings.org.