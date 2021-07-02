“Dublin Stories and Poems: An Evening of Spoken Word” will be held in the garden sanctuary behind Dublin Community Church on Saturday, July 17. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the program begins at 7 p.m.
This event will feature stories and poems read or told by Dublin neighbors and friends: Paul Tuller, Tim Clark, Traceymay Kalvaitis, Swift Corwin, Leaf Seligman, Gwir Huddleston Llewellyn and Volkert Volkersz. Most works are new and original, with at least one classic Robert Frost poem.
Guests may bring lawn chairs and a picnic supper starting at 6 p.m. while Frank Rizzo plays the keyboards. The Dublin Community Center board members will provide hors d’oeuvres, desserts and beverages.
Admission is by donation to benefit both the Dublin Community Center and Dublin Community Church. The church is at 1125 Main St. in Dublin. Information: info@dublincommunitycenter.org.