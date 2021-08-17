Horatio Colony House Museum in Keene is set to host an evening of candlelight croquet on Friday from 7-9 p.m.
This revival of the traditional garden party will feature three garden croquet courts, Japanese lanterns and lemonade all under candlelight in the museum’s garden. Participants are encouraged to wear vintage clothing or garden party hats.
The program is weather dependent; if the weather is questionable, contact the museum at 352-0460. Registration is not required.
The museum is at 199 Main St., Keene. Information: www.horatiocolonymuseum.org,