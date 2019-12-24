The American Red Cross is offering several opportunities in the Monadnock Region to donate blood. Blood and platelet donations of all types are needed, especially type O.
Holiday travel and severe winter weather often lead to a decline in blood donations. In New Hampshire three blood drives have already been canceled since Nov. 1, resulting in 107 uncollected donations. Blood and platelets are needed every day for those receiving treatment for cancer and leukemia, accident and burn victims and surgical patients, among others.
Those who give blood or platelets with the Red Cross through Jan. 5 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.
To schedule an appointment to donate, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities in the region:
Keene
Dec. 24, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., The Keene Senior Center, 70 Court St.
Dec. 28, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Monadnock Covenant Church, 90 Base Hill Road
Jan. 2, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Southwestern Community Services, 63 Community Way
Jan. 6, noon-5 p.m., St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St.
Jan. 7, 2:30-7:30 p.m., Best Western Plus Sovereign Hotel, 401 Winchester St.
Peterborough
Dec. 31, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Peterborough Town Library, 2 Concord St.
Jan. 11, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., South Meadow School, 108 Hancock Road
Jan. 13, noon-5 p.m., Monadnock Community Hospital, 452 Old Street Road
Winchester
Dec. 27, 1-6 p.m., VFW Auxiliary, 35 South Main St.