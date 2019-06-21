American Legion Gordon-Bissell Post 4 is celebrating its 100th birthday on July 1 with a weekend-long celebration on June 28-30.
On Friday, June 29, will feature a day long social for our Legion family members with snacks and DJ Mickey Strang that evening.
On Saturday, June 29, the Post Home & Memorial Monument will be re-dedicated with a ceremony at 11 a.m., followed by a daylong open house for members, guests and community with activities for all ages. Hamburgers, hot dogs and chips will be available for a small charge as well as a display of military and public safety vehicles. That evening is a roast beef dinner for Post 4 members and dancing to “The Residential Band.”
Another daylong open house for members, guests and community will be held Sunday, June 30, with activities for all ages and a “Band-Jam” of local bands. A pig roast will be held from 2 p.m. until gone ($6 per person and children under 10 free). Hamburgers, hot dogs and chips will also be available to purchase.
All are welcome to attend. For information, call the Post after 3 p.m. at 352-9703.