Carrie Brown, the author of two books and many articles and exhibits, will give a talk called “From Guns to Gramophones: Civil War and The Technology that Shaped America” on Thursday, Aug. 15, at 7 p.m. at Third Congregational Church, 14 River St., Alstead.
Brown will explore the technological triumph that helped save the Union and then transformed the nation. During the Civil War, northern industry produced a million and a half rifles, along with tens of thousands of pistols and carbines. How did the North produce all of those weapons? The answer lies in new machinery and methods for producing guns with interchangeable parts.
Once the system of mass production had been tested and perfected, what happened after the war? In the period from 1870 to 1910, new factory technology and new print media fueled the development of mass consumerism.
While this program tells a broad, national story, it focuses on the critical and somewhat surprising role of Vermont and New Hampshire in producing industrial technology that won the war and changed American life.
This program is supported through the New Hampshire Humanities Council – Humanities To Go Program.
The presentation is free and open to the public.
Light refreshments follow the presentation. Donations will be gratefully accepted.