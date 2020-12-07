Advantage Truck Group’s Haulin’ 4 Hunger program, an annual volunteer effort that helps provide meals to those in need, recently donated to the Fall Mountain Food Shelf.
Employees from Advantage Truck Group’s facility in Westminster, Vt., visited Fall Mountain Food Shelf in Alstead to hand-deliver a check of $1,200 to help the food pantry meet increased demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, ATG and its Haulin’ 4 Hunger team is increasing donations to help provide 6,000 meals in response to the increased need for food assistance and expand support to 12 food pantry organizations in communities throughout New England. Since its launch in 2012 and including this year’s donations, Haulin’ 4 Hunger has provided more than 22,000 meals to help fight hunger.
“We are grateful for the continued support that our employees, customers and business partners have for this program and the community of giving it has created in the trucking industry,” said Kevin G. Holmes, President and CEO of ATG. “We appreciate their commitment to helping double our reach by expanding to 12 food pantries, and know their support makes a difference to the most vulnerable members of our communities and to the local nonprofit organizations whose hunger and food insecurity programs are helping those who need it most.”
To learn more about ATG’s Haulin’ 4 Hunger program, visit https://www.advantagetruckne.com/haulin-for-hunger.htm