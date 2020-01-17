A study for adults on the Book of Exodus will be offered this winter and spring at First Congregational Church of Swanzey, starting Feb. 6 and concluding June 4.
Teaching the class will be the Rev. Dr. Joseph David Stinson, a member of the church. Classes will meet in Friendship Hall of the church building at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays and will last for one hour. The church is at 679 Old Homestead Highway, Route 32, in Swanzey.
The Book of Exodus, the second book of the Bible, begins with the enslavement of Israel in Egypt and the birth and call of Moses. It tells the story of the liberation of Israel from their slavery and their trek through the Sinai to receive the commandments and Torah. The study group will discuss many themes of the book, including the power of belief in God even with long odds, the moral basis of society, the role of faithful leadership and more.
Information: 352-6689 or www.swanzeyucc.com.