The Acworth Village Store is set to host its second annual car show on Saturday, July 27, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
People are invited to bring an antique or classic car or motorcycle to show off to attendees who will then vote for their favorite.
Entrance is free; food and drinks will be available followed by Acworth Village Store’s Pizza Night from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Anyone interested in exhibiting a vehicle may contact Wes Cubberley at cubdebbie@aol.com or 863-4802.
The Acworth Village Store is run by The Acworth Community Project which is a NH non-profit organization. The store is at 1068 Route 123A in South Acworth. Information: 835-6547 or www.acworthvillagestore.com.