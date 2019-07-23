For the 50th anniversary of the lunar landing, Northern Heritage Mills, an educational non-profit organization in Acworth, has received a New Hampshire Charitable Foundation grant to develop a plan for the first-of-its-kind serious aerospace science and engineering musical video to be developed by regional middle and high school young women. Assisting the young women will be scientists, engineers, NASA personnel, aerospace industries, professional video engineers, educators and artists.
Several teams of students will each be individually responsible to develop the components of the video which includes: carbon free energy and storage, remote rocket control systems, integrated electronic systems, artistic set design and construction, music choreography, dance choreography and quality controls.
The proposed project, entitled Aerospace Science and Engineering, Deep Space Ecology and Carbon Free Energy, will be produced in cooperation with the U.S. National Park Service on their Cornish property in August 2020 with the intent to encourage young women to consider science and STEM career paths. The grant provides partial funding to attend and experience the launch of the crewed mission to the International Space Station from the Kennedy Space Center, Fla., in November 2019 as well as to meet NASA, SpaceX scientists who may wish to support and encourage the development of the planned video project by the young women participants.
Northern Heritage Mills is seeking creative and supportive individuals who are interested in participating and encouraging young women in the video project; individuals may contact Board Chair Gerry DeMuro at nheritagemills@yahoo.com.