The Acworth Community Charitable Trust has announced grants totaling $11,650 to fund several projects in town.
The projects include: The purchase of a new standby propane generator at The Acworth Village Store; a painting project at the Hill Church; the purchase and installation of a Civil War/War of 1812 plaque at Acworth Memorial Park; general support for Fall Mountain Friendly Meals/Meals on Wheels; and end-of-life doula training for Darci Carril.
The Trust’s mission is to support charitable projects benefiting the town of Acworth and its citizens. The grant program is funded by donations from supporting members and has distributed over $131,000 locally in the last 12 years. More information can be found at www.acworthtrust.org.