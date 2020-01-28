Emmy-winner and Tony-nominee Gordon Clapp returns to the Peterborough Players for an encore performance as Robert Frost in A.M Dolan’s “Robert Frost: This Verse Business,” from Feb. 6-16. Artistic Director Gus Kaikkonen directs the solo performance.
Featuring timeless Frost classics such as “Mending Wall,” “The Road Not Taken” and “Stopping By Woods on a Snowy Evening,” Clapp portrays Frost’s endless quest to express life through metaphor and encourages the reader to find their own meaning of life.
Clapp has had an extensive and celebrated career in TV, film, and on Broadway. He is perhaps best known for his Emmy Award winning turn as Det. Greg Medavoy on NYPD Blue.
The Players Gives Community Partner for this production is the Peterborough Town Library. Patrons are invited to visit the library or their Facebook page to find out more about a ticket deal for library card holders. In addition, the Pay-What-You-Can night for select members of our community will be Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m. More details about that program can be found on the Players Gives page of the Peterborough Players website.
Performances are Feb. 6 and 7 at 7:30 p.m., Feb. 8 at 2 and 7:30 p.m., Feb. 9 at 2 p.m., Feb. 13, 14 and 15 at 7:30 p.m., and Feb. 16 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $43, and may be purchased online at www.peterboroughplayers.org or by calling the box office at 924-7585 during box office hours.