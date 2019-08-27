The 2019 Keene Pumpkin Festival has been scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 27, from 1 to 7 p.m.
Thousands of children are expected to design, carve and display their jack-o’-lanterns for the public to enjoy in Central Square, Downtown Keene.
New this year, refreshment tables hosted by nonprofit organizations serving area youth will offer pumpkin whoopee pies and other treats to festival-goers.
Pumpkin Festival 2019 organizers Let it Shine Inc. have announced the following basic programming the event:
Children’s costume parade at 1 p.m. on West Street near Central Square.
Pumpkin bowling from 2 to 4 p.m. on Central Square.
Pumpkin games from 2 to 5 p.m. including corn hole and more on Central Square.
Live entertainment from 1 to 7 p.m. on the Central Square bandstand.
Cartoons at The Colonial Theatre
Trick-or-treating at participating downtown establishments from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Information: pumpkinfestival.org.